Searching for spirits while drinking spirits

DENVER — If you’re looking for something unique to do this fall, how about a ghost tour/bar crawl where you can search for spirits while drinking them too?

Nightly Spirits offers this sort of fun throughout the year, but really ramps up its tours each October.

“It’s about a two and a half hour walking tour that takes you to about 4 bars in Denver,” said Jared Broach, Managing Director of Nightly Spirits. “We tell you ghost stories, haunted history and just the history of the city you’re in”.

Nightly Spirits has become so popular, Broach said it gave tours to about 5,000 people in Denver last year.

“Nightly Spirits is one of the coolest experiences you’ll find!” he said.

To learn more about Nightly Spirits or to book a tour, click here.

