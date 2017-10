Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver's Mayor, Michael Hancock, proclaimed Saturday, Oct. 14 the city's first ever "Breakfast Burrito Day"! To celebrate, Santiago's Mexican Restaurant is offering breakfast burritos for just $1.25, all day, from open to close, at all 28 locations. That is the same price as when they opened in 1990! To find a Santiago's near you, visit eatatsantiagos.com