Recall alert: Martha Stewart Cake Knife and Server Sets

Macy’s has issued a recall for Martha Stewart Collection® Whiteware cake knife and server sets because the handles can break and you could cut yourself.

Injuries after using the product have been reported, some required the users to need stitches, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled products were sold between January 2014 and July 2017 at Macy’s stores across the country, online and at Military Exchanges.

The cake knife and server sets have UPC 608356963330 and Product ID PRCDCKSRVR.