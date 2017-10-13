Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pink is in the air this month considering it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A lot of local gyms are also jumping on board to raise money for the cause.

Xtend Barre in Highlands Ranch is holding a 90 minute barre boot camp called Plie for Pink. The class will feature barre Pilates, booty exercises, even some high intensity moves. They will be offering two classes on October 21st and October 22nd

It Costs $20 to participate, all the money they raise from this class will go to the local organization Sense of Security, that provides help with things like house payments utilities and groceries while patients are undergoing treatments.

Call 303-791-2100 to sign up