× Fourth person charged with murder in shooting outside Denver 7-Eleven store

DENVER — A fourth man has been charged with murder and robbery in connection to a shooting at a 7-Eleven store on East Colfax Avenue in July, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Davon Houston, 24, has been charged with one count of felony first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery. He was arrested Tuesday.

The other suspects — David Houston, 25, Keondre Neblett, 17, and Rushawn Wharton, 41, — were arrested in July. Neblett is being charged as an adult.

The four are accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Justin Slyter outside the 7-Eleven store at 551 E. Colfax Ave. near the Fillmore Auditorium just after midnight on July 9.