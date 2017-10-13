Fourth person charged with murder in shooting outside Denver 7-Eleven store
DENVER — A fourth man has been charged with murder and robbery in connection to a shooting at a 7-Eleven store on East Colfax Avenue in July, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Davon Houston, 24, has been charged with one count of felony first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery. He was arrested Tuesday.
The other suspects — David Houston, 25, Keondre Neblett, 17, and Rushawn Wharton, 41, — were arrested in July. Neblett is being charged as an adult.
The four are accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Justin Slyter outside the 7-Eleven store at 551 E. Colfax Ave. near the Fillmore Auditorium just after midnight on July 9.
The Denver Police Department said Slyter was arguing with Wharton outside the store.
Three men got involved in the scuffle between Slyter and Wharton, police said.
Police said Houston or someone he was with reportedly stole Slyter’s wallet as he fought with Wharton.
When Slyter walked to the car the three men were in, a shot was fired and Slyter was killed. David Houston has said he didn’t pull the trigger.
It’s not clear why Slyter was on Colfax that night, why he was arguing with Wharton or why the three men in the car got involved in the fight that led to the homicide.
David Houston, who is Davon Houston’s cousin, and Neblett are facing first-degree murder and robbery charges. Watson has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and third-degree assault.
Davon Houston’s first court appearance has not yet been set.