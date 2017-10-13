Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Broncos will honor more than 125 cancer survivors Sunday for the team’s annual Salute to Survivors game and pay tribute to their courage during Sunday Night's halftime show. For the second consecutive year, the Broncos will include survivors of all cancers—men, women and children—as part of the team’s Fight Like a Bronco campaign. Each halftime participant will wave a rally towel that is reflective of the NFL’s multi-colored Crucial Catch moniker to bring awareness to a variety of cancers. The celebrated cancer survivors will be treated to a special pregame reception where they were able to connect with other survivors and hear from Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis. Survivors were invited through the American Cancer Society, the Broncos season ticket holder pool, corporate and hospital partnerships, and the at-large community via an online referral system.