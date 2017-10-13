Denver teacher suing Trump over rollback of birth control coverage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver private school teacher is suing President Donald Trump over his recent administrative rule changes allowing private employers to deny birth control insurance coverage.

In the federal lawsuit, Jessica Campbell says she relies on birth control for medical reasons including to prevent ovarian cysts.

Her attorney, Alan Kennedy-Shaffer says Trump's rule changes violate women’s rights.

On October 6th, President Trump implemented Interim Final Rules, effective immediately, allowing private employers, not just religious institutions or closely held corporations, to deny birth control coverage to employees.

“This gives private employers a license to discriminate against women,” said Campbell’s Attorney, Kennedy-Shaffer, who filed the lawsuit in federal court on Thursday.

“By going after birth control, Trump is undermining women’s equality, women’s economic security and for our client and others for which it medically necessary,” he said.

The lawsuit, he says, is not just on behalf of Campbell but on behalf of millions of woman like her who rely on contraceptives for a variety of medical reasons.

Campbell uses birth control to prevent ovarian cysts, something Mountain Vista OB/GYN Doctor Jennifer Wilson says is common.

“Pills in particular do decrease cyst formation,” said Dr. Wilson.

“If our client lost her access to birth control through her insurance, her health and safety would be put at risk,” Kennedy-Shaffer said.

Dr. Jennifer Wilson with Mountain Vista OB/GYN says there are a variety of reasons she prescribes birth control including migraines, endometriosis, menstrual cramps and bleeding.

“There are so many other reasons that we provide hormone therapy, even the fact that it's called birth control I think is a bit of a misnomer because it's really medical treatment for many conditions,” she said.

Kennedy-Shafter is seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction to prevent Trump and his administration from enforcing the new rules.

The challenge to the contraception coverage rollback is the first of its kind filed in Colorado. Attorneys General in four other states have also filed similar lawsuits. A ruling could takes weeks or months.