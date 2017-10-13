Diet myths can make it confusing to know what we should and shouldn’t be eating. Some of the foods that have been targeted as taboo have been around for decades, way before obesity even became an epidemic so what’s changed? Portions for one thing! Registered Dietitian Suzanne Farrell from Cherry Creek Nutrition takes a look at a few diet myths in this video report.
Debunking diet myths
