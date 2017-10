Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In appreciation for their service, Concorde Career College in Aurora hosting Free Dental Event Tues. Nov. 7th and Thurs. Nov. 9th.

Free services include:

Comprehensive exam by a dentist

Dental cleanings

X-rays

Periodontal cleaning (deep cleanings)

Fluoride treatments

Reserve your spot online or by calling 720-222-2094 – Space is limited -- must schedule by Fri. Oct. 20th