Colorado’s Best Kids- VOTE for Big Idea Project!

Some amazing local students with the BIG Idea Project need your vote to win the national "True Inspiration Award" by the Chick-Fil-A Foundation, which pays the winning team $75,000! The Big Idea Project is a local non-profit that partners with students, educators, and the business community to reach generous leadership. We were joined by Colorado's Best Kids from Horizon High School, Ashley Pothoff, Rielyn Sosa, and Leo Jimenez. They won the state finals last year with their "Nurture the Nurses" campaign. YOU can help our Colorado students win the nationals over Utah and California, by downloading the Chick-Fil-A One app, finding the True Inspiration Awards, and casting your vote.