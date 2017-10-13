Aurora officer shoots at teens inside vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An officer opened fire in a vehicle with two teenagers on Thursday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers from the Gang Intervention Unit were investigating a possible stolen vehicle when they approached just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Fairplay Way.

After officers made contact with two male juveniles, a shot was fired by one of the officers. Both of the males were removed from the vehicle and detained. There were no injuries.

It's not known what prompted the officer to open fire.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated in conjunction with the Denver Police Department.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 303-739-6113.