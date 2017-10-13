× Arrest made in homicide of woman whose body was dumped along I-25 south of Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest was made Friday in connection with the Shelby Weatherly homicide case. Her body was found along I-25 south of Castle Rock on September 30.

Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Mihail Petrov, 37, is the suspect in the case.

He was arrested in Denver just before noon Friday and taken to the Douglas County Detentions Center. He was being held on $500,000 bond.

He faces charges of first degree murder, tampering with evidence and concealing a death.

“We will continue to work very hard on this case until we get justice for Shelby and her family,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

Documents in the case have been sealed.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.