Arapahoe Basin kicks off 2017-18 ski and snowboard season

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. -- The 2017-18 ski and snowboard season kicked off Friday at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County.

Arapahoe Basin announced Tuesday it had won the race to be the first ski area in North America to open for the new season.

Arapahoe Basin and Loveland Ski Area generally battle to be the first ski areas to open for the new season. Loveland has not announced when it will open but is hoping for the next week or two.

Several skiers and snowboarders were at the resort ahead of the first lift going up at 9 a.m. The Black Mountain Express lift will give skiers and snowboarders access to the intermediate High Noon trail.

In keeping with tradition, Nate Dogggg snagged a spot on the first chair to kick off the season.

A dry fall last year kept several resorts from opening until November.

Arapahoe Basin will continue to make snow as weather permits to open additional terrain soon.

Other scheduled openings for Colorado resorts: