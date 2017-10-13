× Alleged meth and heroin drug busted, 9 people indicted

DENVER — An alleged meth and heroin drug ring in Denver has been busted.

New court documents show nine people are indicted for 21 counts involving racketeering and organized crime. Other counts include drug distribution and possession, conspiracy and weapons charges.

The indictments came as the result of an investigation by the 18th Judicial District and the Drug Enforcement Administration. You can read the official court document here.

Four arrests were made on October 4. Defendants will be tried in Arapahoe County District Court.

Javier Mendez-Flores, 23, of Aurora is charged with 16 counts. He was arrested in Aurora.

Christian Ramirez-Badillo, 30, of Aurora is charged with seven counts. He was arrested in Adams County.

Yennifer Meraz-Terrazas, 31, is charged with one count. She was arrested in Adams County.

Alan Parendes, 23, of Denver is charged with one count and was arrested in Aurora.

Fernando Valdez Beltran, 36, is charged with one count. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jose Luis Castro-Lopez, 31, is charged with one count. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Karina Javalera-Gomez, 21, of Aurora is charged with three counts. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Moises Pina-Loya, 31, of Aurora is charged with eight counts. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Brittany Talmich, 27, of Littleton is charged with six counts. A warrant has been issued for her arrest

The investigation stretches from Colorado to Arizona.