Weather swings for Friday and the weekend

DENVER — There will be a couple passing weather systems to create some temperature swings for us, and outside of Saturday, there doesn’t appear to be much chance of moisture with either.

The first system will swing through within hours and this will make Friday cooler, the 60s for Denver.

This is the system that has started to increase our wind which will stay gusty overnight and through Friday.

A second system will move through Saturday through early Sunday. With it, there is a slight chance for some raindrops or snowflakes.

The chance is higher in the northern mountains and north into Wyoming. Regardless of the wet stuff, temperatures will be chilly Saturday evening for the Rams game.

Admittedly the chance of rain and snow is very low for the Front Range and only a slight chance of either for the peaks around RMNP and along I-80 through Wyoming. So, travel impacts of slick roads, as of this moment, appear low for the weekend.

Sunday begins to warm and calm, then calmly warm days are back for early next week. Good timing for the Broncos game.

Here’s how it boils down for Denver, and the mountains: