The 2nd Annual Denver-Haiti RUN!

The Road to Hope builds self-sustaining communities through partnering with individuals and organizations in the U.S. and Haiti to learn from each other and build mutually supportive relationships.

They support organizations that share our goals of building self-sustaining communities that directly affect the lives of children. Their vision is a Haiti where children can grow up strong and healthy, and free from the trauma of abandonment.

Where: Clement Park

When: October 14th, 2017 at 6:00pm

Why: The Denver Haiti Run is an exciting, family-friendly 5K. All profits go to The Road to Hope, an organization dedicated to “Helping Haiti, one child at a time.” Their theme this year is GLOW, and they will have neon decorations, music, games, food, and more! Join them this Saturday for a fun event for all ages. To register, please go to: https://thedenverhaitirun.regfox.com/second-annual-denver-haiti-run.