Police searching for missing 82-year-old Thornton woman with dementia

THORNTON, Colo. — A woman with dementia went missing on Wednesday night, the Thornton Police Department said.

A caretaker reported Ruby Tanaka, 82, as missing about 7:20 p.m.

Tanaka walked out the front of the home in the 3100 block of East 132nd Court and had been gone for 10 to 20 minutes when the caretaker called 911, police said.

Officers searched the area but could not find Tanaka.

The caretaker told police that Tanaka has dementia and doesn’t know her own name. She does not have any other physical impairments or other identified medical ailments, police said.

Law enforcement agencies in the metro area and RTD have been notified of Tanaka’s disappearance.

She is described as Asian, 4-foot-10 and 85 pounds with brown eyes, and brown and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a red fleece jacket, blue jeans and blue slippers.

Anyone who sees Tanaka is asked to call 911.