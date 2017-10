Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall isn't just for pumpkin spice, there are plenty of other delicious fall drinks. CR Ike from Bar Louie shows us how to make some great tasting drinks.

Jack Frost

.75 oz avoin espresso

.75 oz Godiva chocolate liquer

.75 oz bailey's Irish cream

1.5oz cream

Add all ingredients in shaker tin. Shake well, then put in a non chilled martini glass with a candy cane rim.