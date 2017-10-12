Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mountain Resource Center is a non-profit, community based organization located in Conifer – just up 285. They deliver high quality health and human services to over a 1,000+ square mile rural mountain community. Their Mountain Bowls Event is in its’ 9th year and helps to support our many necessary programs. These bowls are hand painted by our local community members who generously donate them to this much needed cause. The bowls symbolize the need in the communities we serve and the hidden poverty you may not always see.

The event is October 17th at the Aspen Ridge Church in Evergreen.