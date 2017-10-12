Jury awards Vietnam veteran $760,000 in Kremmling excessive force lawsuit

DENVER — A Vietnam War veteran who sued police officers in Kremmling in an excessive force case has been awarded about $760,000, according to the man’s attorneys.

Robert Mark Smith’s attorneys said a federal jury made the judgment Wednesday in the lawsuit against the town of Kremmling, its police chief and two other officers.

The original lawsuit said Smith had become a frequent critic of police and didn’t want officers into his home without a warrant in March 2013.

The lawsuit claims three officers entered the home, used a stun gun on Smith, and “kicked, stomped and/or punched” him while he was on his stomach.

Attorneys representing the town, Police Chief Scott Spade, Sgt. Todd Wilson and Officer Robert Dillon didn’t immediately return messages.