Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Discover what makes Goldfish Swim School a great choice for kids to learn how to swim

One look inside Goldfish Swim School of Stapleton and you’ll see the care they have taken to make their bright, clean facility and brand-new pool the best, most comfortable place for your children to learn to swim.

Their revolutionary Perpetual Lessons model includes

One life-guard certified instructor for every four children

Year-round swim lessons for children 4 months to 12 years and for swimmers of all abilities

Curriculum focused on teaching swim and safety skills while building character

Flexible scheduling to accommodate even the busiest family’s schedule

And much, much more

http://stapleton.goldfishswimschool.com/