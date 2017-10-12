Frisbee Dog World Cup Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend is the UFO World Cup Final. This is an overall championship for frisbee dogs. Teams from all over the USA, plus some international talent from as far away as Germany and China, will be on hand to contest the title. The event starts at 10am each day-Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Spectators are welcome and the event is free to watch. IT will be taking place at Clement Park in Littleton, located at south Wadsworth and Bowles.

​ Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm each day.​

Where:

​ Clement Park, Littleton. Park is located between Wadsworth and Pierce on Bowles, just north of Columbine H.S.​

Cost:

​ FREE!​