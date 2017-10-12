Free dental work available Thursday for active military members, veterans

DENVER — Active military, veterans and their families can receive free dental care on Thursday at several Colorado locations as part of Freedom Day USA.

Dentists in Aurora, ​Broomfield, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, ​Denver, Greeley, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, ​Littleton, Monument, Morrison, ​Northglenn, ​Parker, Steamboat Springs, Thornton, Wheat Ridge and Windsor

are participating in the event.

Services will include oral cancer screenings, cleanings, fillings, root canals, extractions and crowns.

For more information about Freedom Day USA visit its website or contact Metro Denver Dental Society at 303-488-9700.

