Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fourth Annual Grand Coffee Bazaar comes back on Saturday October 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the OZ Architecture Grounds (3003 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205). Awaken your senses with delicious and aromatic coffee from the best coffee roasters in town, and indulge on savory and sweet brunch bites and cocktails.

Whether you’re a craft coffee veteran or a newbie looking to explore beyond your usual cup of joe, the Grand Coffee Bazaar will be elevating your Saturday morning ritual. Find a new favorite coffee style, meet a few roasters, discuss rising trends, or listen in on a handful of roaster-led cuppings or seminars, all in one fantastic morning.

Tickets include unlimited coffee tastings, brunch bites, a delicious morning libation, a coffee beer, and a one-of-a-kind mug. Tickets are $40 and on sale now at www.GrandCoffeeBazaar.com.