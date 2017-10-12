Explosion, fire at well site in Brighton happens for 2nd time in 3 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Emergency crews from Brighton responded to a fire at a well site Thursday afternoon. It's the second time they've had an incident like this in the last three weeks.

The last time it happened was late at night on September 20.

The Great Western Oil & Gas facility is located at 821 County Road 27. It's not too far from US Highway 85 and East 168th Avenue.

Workers were unloading materials at the well site Thursday when there were reports of an explosion Brighton Fire spokeswoman Natalie Ridderbos said.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters poured water on tanks to extinguish the flames.

The fire department plans to investigate operations at the facility to find out why this happened more than once.