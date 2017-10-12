Dead mouse, flies and rodent droppings problems for restaurants with ‘Fs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers search hundreds of inspections to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

TNT Country Kitchen

The Morrison restaurant failed our report card with 10 critical health code violations in September. The violations include:

Dead mouse

Several rodent droppings

Employees not washing hands

Five gallons of chili thrown out

The restaurant owners sent the following remarks: “… We are the new owners and just replaced the entire kitchen staff. There were lots of issues with the former staff due to the change in ownership. We are currently replacing a lot of equipment and cleaning everything else. The entire building will be renovated and a new restaurant will be opening.”

TNT Country Kitchen is located at 408 Bear Creek Avenue in Morrison.

Hibachi Grill & Buffet

A Tri-County inspector cited the Aurora restaurant for 10 critical violations on August 30th. Among the mistakes:

Several flies

Imitation crab thawing at room temperature

Food not held at correct temperature

Dish washer not hot enough

The restaurant management sent an email that said in part: “All employees have taken necessary food serving and handling courses and obtained certificates. In addition, our health inspector scheduled a class which all related employees attended…”

The Hibachi Grill & Buffet is on Sable Boulevard in Aurora.

DiFranco’s

The “A” goes to DiFranco’s located in the Beauvallon at 955 Lincoln Street in Denver.

Ryan DiFranco said, “We don’t procrastinate on cleaning, on doing things. It’s doing things right the first time and all the time. It’s creating a culture that your staff can get behind.”

The Italian deli-spot serves home-made pasta, sausage and sweets.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Check your favorite restaurants