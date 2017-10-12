× Confluence Park in Denver about to reopen after a multi-million dollar facelift

DENVER — It’s the moment many have been waiting for. The grand reopening of Confluence Park, where Cherry Creek and the South Platte River meet in Denver.

The junction of the two bodies of water have been a destination for hikers, bikers and nature lovers for years.

Since 2012, the city of Denver has been planning to renovate. “The entire river vision plan started in 2012. The planning occurred starting in 2007 and 2008. Money started being raised and then construction began,” said Michal Bouchard, Denver Parks and Recreation Design and Construction Assistant Director.

Removal of sludge, garbage and dirt, redesigning bike paths and planting hundreds of trees are just some of the improvements as a result of the $50 million project.

Crews wasted no time putting on the finishing touches. After the official opening on Saturday, October 14, it’s all down hill, or should we say, down river from here.