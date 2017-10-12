California wildfires reopen wounds for survivors of huge 2012 Colorado Springs blaze

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fires in California’s wine country continue to burn. So far, 29 people are dead and thousands of homes and businesses are destroyed.

Colorado knows all too well how destructive mother nature can be, especially in Colorado Springs. With so many lives still on the line, California has a long way to go before anyone talks about recovery effects.

When they get there, the Mountain Shadows neighborhood in Colorado Springs is proof, you can bounce back and rebuild.

The locations are different, the sizes vary, but when lives are on the line, it’s all the same.

“Loss is loss,” Waldon Canyon fire victim Myrna Candreia said. “My heart goes out to those folks, boy I tell ya.”

No doubt the folks in Mountain Shadows feel for the victims in California, because no too long ago they were victims themselves.

“I know we’re going through that because we all did,” Creely said.

“It was a war zone, it was terrible,” Eddie Hunt, who lives in the neighborhood said.

“There was absolutely nothing here,” Creely said.

The Mountain Shadows neighborhood is where the Waldo Canyon fire moved over the mountains a little more than five years ago. The blaze battered hundreds of homes.

“I lost everything,” Candreia said.

It destroyed Myrna Candreia’s house. The same thing happened to Allan Creely.

“I spent a year in Vietnam, this is the toughest I’ve ever faced,” Creely said.

Now, it’s hard to see how devastated this neighborhood really was. Burnt branches are about all that’s left of the mess. The neighborhood was disturbed, but no defeated. Creely rebuilt and so did Candreia.

“On the same house, almost to the quarter of an inch to way it was originally built,” Creely said.

“It shows a lot of the perseverance of the people who live here,” Hunt said.

Mountain Shadows rose above the ashes and they’re confident California will too.

“It’s only a temporary loss and they’ll get a new life back, just as we did and sometimes the new life is in some ways better,” Creely said.

“The sunshine and the hope comes,” Candreia said.