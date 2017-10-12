Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. at East Smith Road and Tower Road, police said.

The vehicle had a large hole in the right front windshield. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The name, age and gender of the bicyclist were not released.

Police said traffic in the area of the intersection will be impacted through the morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.