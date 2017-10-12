× Aurora shooting victims reach out to Las Vegas

AURORA, Colo. — Hope can be hard to come by.

But even after all Katie and Caleb Medley have been through, it’s a gift they’re offering to Las Vegas.

“That’s our goal. To bring them a little hope and let them know we are there for them,” Katie Medley said.

Caleb was injured at the theater shooting in Aurora.

Katie escaped.

When they saw what happened in Las Vegas, they knew they had to do something.

“We just want them to know that we’re with them. We might not know exactly what they’re going through but we can empathize through a similar situation,” Katie said.

The families of the Aurora shooting will be sending a banner filled with messages form people in Colorado.

They have also started what’s being called “Project Hope Baskets.”

They are asking people to donate items like lip balm, protein bars and notes of encouragement which will be put in baskets.

Those baskets will then be available to first repsonders and victims’ families in Las Vegas.

“You know it just feels like it close to home for us,” Katie said,

Caleb said it’s to “let them know that they have support.”

The group hopes to deliver their Project Hope Baskets to Las Vegas later this month.

You can find a list of items needed on on their Facebook page.