SEATTLE — Amazon plans to hire more than 120,000 new employees in the U.S. for the holiday season, including more than 1,000 in Colorado.

Jobs are available at Amazon fulfillment and sort centers, with openings in Aurora and Denver.

The company said a seasonal position can lead to a regular, full-time position after the holidays, which is what happened for thousands of employees last year.

Amazon expects that trend to continue this year.

A list of jobs is available on Amazon’s website.