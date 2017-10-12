× Allergy alert: Whole Foods recalls organic Raisin Bran

Whole Foods Market has issued a recall for 365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran because the product contains undeclared peanuts, a known allergen.

“The issue was discovered after Whole Foods Market determined the packaging contained Peanut Butter Cocoa Balls instead of Organic Raisin Bran,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

No one has reported have any adverse reactions to the product.

The recalled cereal was sold in stores across the United States and online through Amazon.com.

365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran has UPC code 9948243903 and a best-by date of June 4, 2018.