4th Annual Choctoberfest

Celebrate Fall with Choctoberfest! Thousands of people will indulge in chocolate, toffee, truffles, cakes, cupcakes, beer, wine, chocotinis and more. It’s all happening on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00am-6:00pm at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora, 14 minutes from SE Denver!. The event showcases the best chocolatiers and chocolate vendors from around the Rocky Mountain region. Come sample and buy chocolates of all kinds!

Please come see for yourself what all the buzz is about. Visit over 50 booths of some of the finest chocolates and sweets from Colorado and New Mexico. Plan your free visit for maximum fun! We can send you hi-res photos, set you up with interviews, and give you last-minute story ideas. We are here to make your job as easy and fun as possible, so let us know what you need from us and we will get it to you, stat.