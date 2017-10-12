2 dogs missing after vehicle stolen from Thornton gas station

THORNTON — A Colorado man doesn’t care about his vehicle that was stolen Wednesday night, it’s the precious cargo he really wants back.

Jeremy Cooper posted a plea to his Facebook page, saying his FJ Land Cruiser was stolen from a gas station and his two dogs were in the back of the vehicle when the thief took off.

According to Cooper, the Land Cruiser was taken from the area of 120th and York Streets around 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Police reportedly chased the vehicle to 84th and Pecos Streets before ending the pursuit. Thornton police say the vehicle was last seen at 84th St. and 120th Ave.

The dogs are described as a golden retriever named Scout and an 8-year-old chocolate labrador named Axle.

Cooper’s mother says that her son’s phone was in the vehicle when it was stolen but was later tossed out of the Land Cruiser and recovered.

She said she is unsure whether or not Jeremy had locked the doors to his car or taken his keys with him when he left it.

The car is still missing and anyone with information is asked to call Thornton Police.

We will have more on this story coming up tonight on our FOX31/Channel 2 News broadcasts.