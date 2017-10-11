Tour a $22 million estate up for grabs in Longmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- If you're new to Colorado or just maybe looking for new digs, have we got the house for you. It's called the Ashlawn Estate.

The house has over 12,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, eight fireplaces, two wet bars, even a $500,000 flight simulator which doubles as a safe room.

The downstairs game room features a pool table, foosball table, and nine-seat custom high definition theater and sound stage.

The 2004 classic southern style abode sits on 118 acres which is home for a 13-stall state of the art horse barn, a guest house, and a caretaker's house as well. Oh, and it also has a runway.

How much you ask? You can have the Ashlawn, and all the privacy and luxury one can imagine, for a cool $22 million. Better start saving up now.