The 2017 Colorado Arts Circuit benefiting the The National Sports Center For The Disabled

If you want to check out rare and exotic cars from all over the world, see original paintings produced by some of the world's top artists, and enjoy great music and entertainment then you need to get tickets to the 2017 Colorado Arts Circuit.

The greatest thing about the event is that it helps benefit the National Sports Center for the Disabled. Diane Eustace the marketing director for NSCD, Laura Thomas a artist whose work will be showcased at the event, and Bret Reynolds the Colorado Arts Circuit Organizer joined us to tell us more about the great event!

The 2017 Colorado Arts Circuit benefiting the National Sports Center For The Disabled is an exhilarating night of art, luxury cars, music and non-stop entertainment at the iconic Vehicle Vault in Parker Colorado.

https://www.coloradoartscircuit.com/