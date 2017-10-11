Problem with a new, bright street light solved for couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple said they needed some relief after crews upgraded the street light outside the window of their home.

It was really bright, shining in their window at night.

The man tried to get help to tone it down a bit, but didn't have much luck. Put of the problem was finding out who to call since he lives on the Denver and Adams County line. So he contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

We brought you the story on October 5 and we're happy to report that Xcel Energy sent a crew to fix the problem for the couple.

The crew changed the direction that the light pointed and also lowered the intensity.