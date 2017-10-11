Plan in the works to fix one of Denver’s worst highway bottlenecks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Transportation has a plan to ease the bottleneck that happens on southbound I-225 heading into the Denver Tech Center.

CDOT said it will convert the shoulder to an additional lane by re-striping under a mile of the highway from Yosemite Street to I-25.

Night work on this project could last up to a month.

At least one lane of I-225 will stay open during the overnight hours.

There will be changing traffic patterns, so CDOT wants to remind drivers to follow the signs once the work gets underway.