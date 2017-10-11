× New York man arrested for allegedly threatening to turn Denver company into ‘Las Vegas part 2’

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested for making threats against a Denver-based company and its employees while invoking the massacre in Las Vegas, where 58 people were fatally shot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said Wednesday.

Victor Casillas, 34, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making threats and attempting to extort money from Ibotta, a tech startup located at 1801 California St. in downtown Denver, between Sept. 26 and Oct. 4.

RELATED: Victor Casillas criminal complaint

The emailed threats, in summary, said Casillas would kill one or more employees of the company if his demands for money were not met, the Attorney’s Office said.

Casillas also is alleged to have sent pictures of two MAC-11 submachine guns to Ibotta.

“GET READY FOR A LAS VEGAS REPEAT (Final Warning). “I I STILL HAVE NOT RECEIVED MY GOD DAM FUNDS ……. ASSHOLES … WELL GET READY 4 LAS VEGas part 2 …. MAYBE TODAY YOU WILL MEET YOU MAKER.”

The message came three days after the Las Vegas massacre left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Casillas also claimed to have traveled to Colorado and identified several employees by name in his threats. One of the employee’s names was suffixed with the word “decapitation,” the Attorney’s Office said.

Ibotta developed a mobile app to allow users to earn cash rebates on products. The popular app has been downloaded more than 22 million times, helping the company grow to more than 400 employees.

“Please tell loved ones to start picking out a nice beautiful casket and plan a decent funeral,” he allegedly threatened.

Casillas’ IP address and GPS location were among the tools to locate him, according to the Attorney’s Office. He is due in court on Wednesday afternoon.