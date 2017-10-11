Iowa mom charged after 3 young children, one naked and ‘covered in feces,’ found outside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An Iowa mother faces multiple charges after police found her children outside her home with one of them covered in feces, according to WHO.

Destinee Miller, 25, is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Police were called to her home in Des Moines on Monday morning after three children were seen playing outside the home alone.

Police arrived and found the children -- ages 4, 2 and 1 -- outside.

Court records describe the 2-year-old as being "naked and covered in feces." Police found more filth inside the home.

"The home was littered with hundreds of mounds of feces that had been left by the seven dogs that had lived there," the report reads.

Miller, who made an initial court appearance Tuesday, is not allowed to contact any of her three children.

She remained in the Polk County Jail on a $6,000 bond as of Tuesday morning.

She is due back in court on Nov. 9.