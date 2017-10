Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was seriously injured in a shooting at a motel early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn at 3975 Peoria Way near Interstate 70.

A man was taken to a hospital and police said they were searching for a suspect vehicle. The extent of the victim's injuries weren't known.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.