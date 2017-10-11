Longmont air pollution impacts boy with cystic fibrosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. – The parents of a Longmont boy, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, say their son is unable play outside in his own neighborhood without a mask on his face because of air pollution produced by Colorado Materials—a landscaping company.

The boy’s condition was, at one point, so severe he was in an intensive care unit for weeks, according to his family.

"We've been on this for quite a while corresponding back and forth with the city,” the boy’s stepfather, Jesse Gale, said.

Gale said his stepson’s condition grew worse shortly after Colorado Materials moved across the street from their mobile home. The boy, Malachi, suffers from cystic fibrosis -- a disease leading to mucus build up that can affect much of the body.

"When it's pretty bad, it's like you can't even see down the street,” Malachi told FOX31.

The family provided FOX31 a picture of the neighborhood during what they said was a windy day. The picture shows signs of air pollution, creating diminished visibility.

Colorado Materials told the Problem Solvers it works to mitigate air pollution by wetting soil and mulch stored on the property. FOX31 recorded video on Wednesday showing mulch piles taller than concrete barriers-- making the debris more vulnerable to wind.

Gale said the City of Longmont and Boulder County have been passing responsibility over the issue back and forth.

“We just get the run around,” he explained. “I don't know if it's because we live in a trailer park or what the case is."

The City of Longmont and Boulder County told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the issue will be investigated.

Colorado Materials would not talk to the Problem Solvers on camera Wednesday. A company representative said they are compliant with all ordinances.