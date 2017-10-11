JCPenney to hire 750 seasonal workers in Colorado
DENVER – With the holidays fast approaching, JCPenney is looking to hire 750 seasonal associates here in Colorado.
The company is offering a variety of store positions, from customer service to beauty consultants.
If you’re interested in applying for a seasonal job, JCPenney will host its first ever national hiring event on October 17 at each of its locations across the country.
The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
You can also apply online.