JCPenney to hire 750 seasonal workers in Colorado

DENVER – With the holidays fast approaching, JCPenney is looking to hire 750 seasonal associates here in Colorado.

The company is offering a variety of store positions, from customer service to beauty consultants.

If you’re interested in applying for a seasonal job, JCPenney will host its first ever national hiring event on October 17 at each of its locations across the country.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can also apply online.