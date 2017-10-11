It’s National Sausage Pizza Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeff Miceli from Mici Italian shows us how to make their Vela pizza.

This October, Denverites are invited to celebrate National Pizza and Pasta month with a little bit of each: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all October, Mici will offer a free pasta dish with the purchase of any 16” specialty pizza.

Mici’s handcrafted pasta sauces are made from treasured family recipes passed down through the Miceli family for generations. The house recipe Marinara sauce is a favorite on its own and is the base for the Amatriciana (Penne pasta with marinara sauce, pancetta, onion and crushed red pepper); the Rosa (Penne pasta with marinara sauce and a touch of cream); and the Cortonese (Penne pasta with Tuscan meat sauce). House-made Meatballs, creamy Tortelini alla Miceli, hearty Lasagna, and creamy Pesto round out the menu.

Pastas are served perfectly al dente with garlic bread; diners have the option of adding grilled chicken, sausage or a meatball for $2.50, or a small Insalata Mista or Insalata di Cesare for $3.

WHEN:

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in October

Lunch and Dinner

COST:

COMPLIMENTARY pasta with purchase of any 16” Specialty Pizza

HOW:

Use code PASTA17 when ordering.

FINE PRINT:

Limit one per customer. Dine in, carry out and delivery. Tax, gratuity and pasta “add-ons” are not included. Not to be combined with any other offer.

WHERE:

ALL Mici Handcrafted Italian Locations:

7TH AND COLORADO

727 Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80206

P 303.322.6424

DOWNTOWN

1531 Stout Street

Denver, CO 80202

P 303.629.6424

HIGHLANDS RANCH

9245 South Broadway

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

P 303.683.6424

STAPLETON

2373 Central Park Boulevard

Denver, CO 80238

P 303.355.6424