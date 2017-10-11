Goodwill’s Inaugural Masquerade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goodwill Denver is hosting its first ever Moonlight Masquerade on Friday, October 20 at the ART Hotel in Downtown Denver. It’s a fundraiser for Goodwill’s programming and will help us launch into our 100-year anniversary! Goodwill celebrates 100 years in Denver in 2018! 100 percent of the money raised at the event will support Goodwill’s mission to provide education, career development and employment opportunities to Coloradans in need. As part of our fundraising efforts, we will be selling masks hand-made by participants in our programs. These individuals have physical and developmental disabilities and come to Goodwill to be active members of their community. They spent a few weeks making dozens and dozens of these masks all in an effort to raise money for Goodwill programs.

The masquerade will be more of a classy cocktail party than a Halloween costume party, but guests are encouraged to wear a mask. The party is Friday, October 20 and the ART Hotel in downtown Denver. You can secure your reservation at org/masquerade. Registration is open through October 15! The Masquerade will be filled with mystery, magic, and a dance performance integrating individuals of all abilities. Comedian Sam Adams is our Master of Ceremonies, and there will also be a roaming magician performing magic tricks.

When:

Friday, October 20 from 6 – 9 p.m.

ART Hotel Denver

1201 Broadway,

Denver, CO 80203

Cost: Individuals: $60 · Couples: $100