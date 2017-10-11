Facebook, Instagram go down for thousands of users

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook and Instagram went down for thousands of users on Wednesday.

At the peak, nearly 12,000 people reported to Downdetector.com that they could not access the social media outlets.

The outage began about 9:15 a.m. MDT and quickly became widespread.

The majority of people in the U.S. who could not access Facebook were in New York, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, according to an outage map on the website.

About 40 percent said they experienced a total blackout, 36 percent said they were unable to login and 23 percent reported they could not access the app.

According to Downdetector, Instagram had far fewer reported issues, with fewer than 2,600 users indicating they had a problem.

Out of the reports, 55 percent were unable to see their news feed, 23 percent could not login and 20 percent were unable to access Instagram’s website.

However, DownStatus, another website that gathers user information, tweeted that more than 3,600 users reported problems.

Live: 3600+ Instagram Down reports across world.

Retweet if you're affected.

Check this link for morehttps://t.co/wDsD8adOD8 pic.twitter.com/FCRR5pYtBz — DownStatus (@DownStatus) October 11, 2017

Facebook and Instagram have not yet commented on the issue.

Many people unable to use the social media sites took to Twitter and #FacebookDown started trending.

Right now, thousands of people are trying to remember their Twitter passwords…. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ZX0C6KoxF8 — Will St Leger (@WillStLeger) October 11, 2017

Facebook goes down for a few minutes. Global productivity skyrockets. The planet is saved!!! — Philip Pilalas (@Ppilalas) October 11, 2017

When you’re a social media manager and #facebookdown… pic.twitter.com/QOTo5DGDT8 — Magpie in the Sky (@MagpieNtheSky) October 11, 2017