Connecting kids through nature in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. -- For 50 years the High Trails Outdoor Education Center in Florissant has provided kids with a place to experience nature and grow.

The center offers Spring and Fall retreats for Colorado students.

"We’ll sometimes have schools where one is a private school and one is a public school," said Sarah Krumholz, the center's director. "I see kind of a leveling of the playing field. This place is for everyone".

Spread out over 6,000 acres of pristine land, the kids venture out with guides and explore the great outdoors. Along the way, they learn different skills.

"They’ll arrive here and they’re sort of fidgety and we know they’ve had a tough time back in school. But when they get here outside they just kind of let loose," Krumholz added.

