Bullet hits car on I-70 near Federal in Denver

DENVER -- Police investigated a shots fired call Wednesday morning on Interstate 70. At around 11:51 the Denver Police Department received a call about shots fired at a car on the highway near the Federal Boulevard exit.

No one was hurt, but a bullet did hit a car.

There's no suspect or motive at this time. There was another shooting on I-70 in July, it was west of Parachute in western Colorado. That was labeled a road rage incident.

Wednesday's incident is still under investigation. The only description of the vehicle is "dark colored."