Army veteran and former police officer surprises FOX31 Problem Solvers

DENVER -- Colorado veteran David Howell lovingly crafts flag cases and sends them to families of those who have served their country, free of charge.

When he had a problem with the U.S. Postal Service, the FOX31 Problem Solvers stepped in to help.

Howell made a special flag case for the son of a World War II veteran who received a Purple Heart.

The carefully packed box was clearly marked fragile before he mailed it, but arrived broken.

Howell said the postal service refused to honor his $200 insurance claim, despite pictures and several letters he sent explaining the value of the case and what happened.

“I spent a lot of time making these flag cases for veterans who pass away who gave their life for this country. You mail something like that through the post office and it gets destroyed and they don't want to pay for anything, sort of makes you feel bad,” he said.

Frustrated, he reached out to us. “I said it's time to contact somebody to see if we can get something done, so I decided to call FOX31.”

The Problem Solvers contacted the postal service right away.

They said they would pay the claim.

Howell then surprised the Problem Solvers with a special visit to FOX31.

He drove more than 200 miles from his home near Silt. “It is my way of saying thank you for all the help.”

After presenting the Problem Solvers with a touching card and two bouquets of flowers, Howell offered words of inspiration to everyone. “...Forget about politics and just be yourself to help one other. It doesn't make any difference who you are or where you're from or anything, just if you've got some time go out and help somebody.”

