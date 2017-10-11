16 charged in connection to string of Denver-area gun store burglaries

DENVER — Sixteen people have been charged in connection to a string of burglaries at Denver-area gun stores this year, acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Tuesday.

Two Denver men were arrested late last month for the Aug. 10 theft of firearms from the Cabela’s store in Lone Tree. A third man already in state custody on unrelated charges has also been charged.

“These are no property crimes. These are life and death crimes. Stolen guns go straight into the hands of criminals, not hunters and target shooters,” Troyer said. “The people who bring this violence into our communities will be introduced to federal justice, up close and personal, for a long time.”

More than 400 firearms have been stolen from gun stores this year, officials said.

“Investigating these thefts is ATF’s top priority in Colorado,” ATF special agent in charge Debora Livingston said. “We will be relentless. If someone is involved, we will find them. A potential 10-year prison sentence is a significant punishment for two minutes of crime.”

Arrests have been made in connection with thefts from Cabela’s, South Platte Tactical gun store in Adams County, Top Dollar Pawn Shop in El Paso County, Best Way Sales in Baca County, Shooter Ready in Jefferson County, Dragon Arms in El Paso County, and Parker Arms in Jefferson County.